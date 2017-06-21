You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Globe-trotting Koepka lands on fairway to heaven

American golfer celebrates a brilliant first major victory at the US Open
Tuesday, June 20, 2017 - 05:50

BT_20170620_NSUSOPEN20AUEY_2942874.jpg
"It's pretty cool," Koepka said after clinching a US$2.8 million winner's cheque and the famous US Open trophy. "I'd like to get a map and just look at all the places I've won."
PHOTO: AFP

Erin

BROOKS Koepka's globe-trotting golfing odyssey landed on a fairway to heaven at the US Open on Sunday as he celebrated a brilliant first major victory.

The 27-year-old American took an unconventional route to the top, choosing to launch his career in the relative backwaters of

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Most Read

1 Lee Kuan Yew's final will was not drafted by Stamford Law: Lee Hsien Yang
2 More local law firms willing to take in trainees, but without pay
3 Lee Hsien Yang unhappy over delay and uncertainty in demolishing Oxley Road House: Goh Chok Tong
4 Lee Hsien Yang plans to leave Singapore
5 Lee Suet Fern steps down as Singapore managing partner of Morgan Lewis Bockius LLP
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening