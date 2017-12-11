You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Golden Globes: Hollywood's test of the Weinstein effect

Mon, Dec 11, 2017 - 3:14 PM

dt-weinstein.jpg
The nominations will be unveiled Monday for the Golden Globes, kicking off an awards season expected to be overshadowed by the sexual misconduct scandal engulfing the movie industry.
PHOTO: AFP

[LOS ANGELES] The nominations will be unveiled Monday for the Golden Globes, kicking off an awards season expected to be overshadowed by the sexual misconduct scandal engulfing the movie industry.

The announcements, which come two days before the influential Screen Actors Guild nominations, are the first major bellwether of momentum going into the Oscars race.

Awards analysis website Gold Derby is predicting that coming-of-age romance "Call Me By Your Name" will be the top contender with six nominations.

"In addition to best film drama, we're betting on nominations for lead actor Timothee Chalamet, supporting actors Armie Hammer and Michael Stuhlbarg, director Luca Guadagnino, and the screenplay by James Ivory," said senior editor Daniel Montgomery.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

He added that Guillermo del Toro's fairy tale "The Shape of Water" should get five nods while four movies - "Get Out," "Lady Bird," "The Post" and "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" - are expected to pick up four each.

Christopher Nolan's "Dunkirk," much-loved for its masterful cinematography if not its sparkling dialogue, is expected to pick up just two nominations, for best film drama and best director.

Gold Derby said however that it is likely to win both awards at the ceremony itself.

The Globes is seen as a chance for Hollywood to demonstrate its intolerance of sexual misconduct following a wave of allegations that emerged after movie mogul Harvey Weinstein was accused of a career of misbehavior that would make him the most egregious sexual predator in the history of filmmaking.

The Weinstein Company, which sacked its co-founder, was a long shot to land a sixth consecutive nomination in the prestigious best film drama category, even before the scandal broke.

The wider fallout, however, is likely to have a seismic effect on the awards season, as numerous other powerful figures have been accused of sexual misconduct.

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" director James Gunn told AFP at the recent Academy Governors Awards that the scandal was the hot topic of conversation whenever filmmakers and actors got together.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) is said to be sensitive to the message it would send out by rewarding the work of Kevin Spacey, James Toback, Jeffrey Tambor, Louis C.K., Brett Ratner, Bryan Singer, Amazon Studios boss Roy Price or numerous other scandal-hit big players.

Mr Spacey, who won best actor in 2015 for "House of Cards," has no chance of a repeat following a litany of allegations against him.

But his alleged misdeeds against young men could also harm the chances of colleagues such as Robin Wright, another previous winner, or of any further nominations to add to the show's overall haul of eight.

Comedy series "Transparent," which has also had numerous nominations and a win for Tambor, will find itself in the same boat if HFPA members feel squeamish enough to give the entire show a hard pass.

Mr Spacey was also expected to front an awards campaign for "All the Money in the World" before Ridley Scott decided to expunge the actor from his latest movie, replacing him via last-minute reshoots with Christopher Plummer.

Meanwhile the HFPA has a wide choice of scandal-free nominees from diverse backgrounds like filmmakers Jordan Peele ("Get Out"), Greta Gerwig ("Lady Bird") and Dee Rees ("Mudbound").

"Get Out" - a satire on racism and middle class white guilt - made perhaps the biggest and most unexpected impact of any movie this year and will be a strong contender in the comedy category.

Martin McDonagh's "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri," starring Frances McDormand as a mother seeking to avenge the rape and murder of her daughter, took the influential audience award at the Toronto International Film Festival in September.

Steven Spielberg's "The Post," a defense of the free press widely seen as a rebuke to President Donald Trump, is the favorite for many experts to take best film drama.

"Coco" should be the comfortable frontrunner for best animated film - unless its chances are harmed by Pixar co-founder John Lassater's recent admission of inappropriate behavior towards employees.

"The Weinstein scandal, and everything that followed, created a climate in which it is increasingly important for Hollywood to send the right message and do the right thing," wrote entertainment website The Wrap in an editorial.

"And there's no question that the voters in the Hollywood Foreign Press Association are aware of that." The Golden Globes, televised by NBC, takes place at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on January 7.

AFP

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Life & Culture

Minority languages on the rise in Singapore

For Berliners, life in techno capital is not always a party

Britain's jailed PR mastermind Max Clifford dies

United 2026 bid needs to build support for US

France bids au revoir to Johnny Hallyday

A 'gifted sculptor' for a Diana statue

Editor's Choice

BT_20171211_RCCOL11_3214896.jpg
Dec 11, 2017
Stocks

Stock market rally set to continue but all eyes on bitcoin

BT_20171211_ASANANOAWC_3214914.jpg
Dec 11, 2017
Companies & Markets

AnAn banks on parent group to develop investment platform

BT_20171211_LMXTOP_3214993.jpg
Dec 11, 2017
Companies & Markets

Heeton set for growth after QC pain

Most Read

1 Soft finish to the Singdollar in 2017 but here's to next year
2 ComfortDelGro to acquire 51% stake in Uber's car rental subsidiary Lion City Rentals
3 This time it's different
4 All eyes on Bitcoin's futures trading debut in the wake of latest spike
5 Broker's take: CIMB unsurprised by ComfortDelGro's Lion City Rental deal, maintains 'hold'
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

iclw1112_2.jpg
Dec 11, 2017
Real Estate

Dakota Crescent to get new flats, retain public housing role: Lawrence Wong

BT Collage.jpg
Dec 11, 2017
Government & Economy

Ngiam Shih Chun named EMA chief, to take over from Ng Wai Choong who will be IRAS commissioner, CEO

Dec 11, 2017
Transport

Restrictions on car servicing, repairs and parts to be lifted: Competition watchdog

SC Global Media Release - 11 December 2017 - GINZA 12.jpg
Dec 11, 2017
Real Estate

SC Global makes maiden acquisition in Tokyo's Ginza

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening