You are here
GEAR HEAD
Good gets better
Samsung's Galaxy S9 Plus packs a ton of features into a glass-and-metal masterpiece
TO make something great, it must first have the strongest of foundations. To keep building upon what was before, and making it better every time, even if it becomes somewhat predictable.
Many products around us are the encapsulation of that idea. Porsche has been making the same car for
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg