Hamilton marks 200th race with Belgian Grand Prix victory

Belgium
LEWIS Hamilton celebrated his 200th Formula One race in style on Sunday with a pole-to-flag Belgian Grand Prix victory for Mercedes that halved Sebastian Vettel's championship lead to seven points.
The Briton's fifth success in 12 races this season, and 58th of his career,
