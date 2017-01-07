You are here
How an online fight about dogs became one of 2016's greatest memes
There are now "They're good dogs, Brent" T-shirts for sale. The original tweet itself has nearly 5,000 retweets, 10,000 likes.
Washington
THE best meme of 2016 - and let's be real, probably any year - should be the one that was born from people arguing about dogs on the Internet. The one where, in the end, everybody won.
The meme I'm talking about is "They're good dogs, Brent", which first gained
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg