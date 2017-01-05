You are here

Home > Life & Culture

La La Land,Manchester by the Sea and Moonlight sweep NY Critics Circle awards

La La Land, directed by Damien Chazelle, is considered Oscar front-runner this year
Thursday, January 5, 2017 - 05:50

BT_20170105_KVLALA5_2675648.jpg
La La Land is a musical love story of an aspiring actress and a jazz musician.
PHOTO: SPH FILE

BT_20170105_KVLALA5AJUZ6_2675808.jpg
Casey Affleck picked up Best Actor for Manchester by the Sea.
PHOTO: AFP

BT_20170105_KVLALA5B_2675795.jpg
Isabelle Huppert won Best Actress for Elle and Things To Come.
PHOTO: AFP

New York

LA LA LAND continued its domination of the Best Picture category for this awards season by taking the top prize at the 82nd New York Film Critics Circle awards on Tuesday night.

Directed by Damien Chazelle, the musical love story of an aspiring actress and a jazz musician

Most Read

1 The road ahead
2 Diminished in 2016, what lies ahead for Malaysia?
3 SLA buys back Raffles Country Club site to make way for KL-Singapore High-Speed Rail
4 Singapore GDP surprises with 1.8% full-year growth in 2016
5 The model behind HK MTR's gold standard
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening