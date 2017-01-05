You are here
La La Land,Manchester by the Sea and Moonlight sweep NY Critics Circle awards
La La Land, directed by Damien Chazelle, is considered Oscar front-runner this year
New York
LA LA LAND continued its domination of the Best Picture category for this awards season by taking the top prize at the 82nd New York Film Critics Circle awards on Tuesday night.
Directed by Damien Chazelle, the musical love story of an aspiring actress and a jazz musician
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg