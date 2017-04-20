You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Lions to face Argentina in Kallang on June 13

High-profile football friendly will see the likes of Lionel Messi and Sergio Aguero play here
Thursday, April 20, 2017 - 05:50
by
leeuwen@sph.com.sg@LeeUwenBT

BT_20170420_UWFOOTBALL20_2847288.jpg
Argentina (above) - two-time winners of the Fifa World Cup - are playing in a friendly match against Singapore to mark the Football Association of Singapore's (FAS) 125th anniversary this year.
PHOTO: AFP

Singapore

THE National Stadium in Kallang will play host to some of the world's most famous footballers when Argentina - two-time winners of the Fifa World Cup - jet into town for a friendly match against Singapore on June 13.

The likes of Barcelona forward Lionel Messi, Paris

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 STB bringing Disney, Jedi magic to Singapore
2 Developers' sales in Singapore soar to 1,780 private homes in March: URA data
3 KrisFlyer UOB accounts expected to bring in deposits of S$1.5b
4 Singapore aims to house the most globally competitive plants
5 Developers' private home sales soar
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening