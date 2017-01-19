You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Mardan banking on experience to lift his local game

The devout Muslim also hopes for divine intervention in tricky situations at the SMBC Singapore Open
Thursday, January 19, 2017 - 05:50
by

BT_20170119_GRGOLF19_2698556.jpg
For Mardan, it has been 35 years in the sport, punctuated with more highs than lows. He's amassed some S$3.1 million in pro-career earnings so far.

Singapore

AT 5am on a misty morning in Dubai 12 years ago, chairs and a table lamp went toppling onto the carpeted floor in my hotel room.

I awoke with a start, thinking it was a burglary, but when I switched on the light, I saw a forlorn figure staring in submission at me.

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Personal computer sales fall for fifth year in a row
2 Mapletree Investments launches perpetual, first SG$ bond sale in 2017
3 Mapletree Investments sells 2017's first SGD bond
4 Surbana axes 50 'poor performers'; MOM in talks with unions
5 Developers to keep playing quantum price game this year
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening