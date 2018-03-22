You are here

Meet down to earth heroes this Weekend

Thu, Mar 22, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180322_MLMAG22_3361366.jpg

EARTH Hour takes place this Saturday with Earth Day following in April. In this Friday's issue of BT Weekend Magazine, meet the Singaporeans who are doing their part to lead greener lifestyles, including one young public relations consultant who is on the mission to get the public to stop using plastic straws.

We also speak to Indian tycoon Subhash Chandra and head to Kuala Lumpur to discover the Malaysian capital getting serious about its food scene. If you missed the recent Singapore Design Week, we have the highlights covered.

