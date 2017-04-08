You are here
More hummus, please: US chickpea acreage seen hitting record
Plantings are expected to climb 53% from the prior season to 498,000 acres, the US Department of Agriculture estimates
Chicago
THE hummus craze is hitting the heartland, with US farmers preparing to sow more chickpeas than ever before. Plantings are expected to climb 53 per cent from the prior season to 498,000 acres, the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) estimates. While the amount is minuscule
