In one year and out the other

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
WHILE "new year, new me" declarations may seem kind of hokey, the making of new year's resolutions is actually a time-honoured, sacred practice. The ancient Babylonians - the first people to record celebrations in honour of the new year - are believed to have started the tradition over 4,000
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo