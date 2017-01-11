You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Smoking costs global economy $1t a year

It will also kill one third more people by 2030 than it does now, adds study by WHO and US National Cancer Institute
Wednesday, January 11, 2017 - 05:50

40824327 - 09_12_2016 - CZECH-SMOKING_.jpg
Smoking costs the global economy more than US$1 trillion a year, and will kill one third more people by 2030 than it does now, according to a study by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the US National Cancer Institute published on Tuesday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Geneva

SMOKING costs the global economy more than US$1 trillion a year, and will kill one third more people by 2030 than it does now, according to a study by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the US National Cancer Institute published on Tuesday.

That cost far outweighs

Most Read

1 GLP confirms talks on possible sale
2 SLA buys back Raffles Country Club site to make way for KL-Singapore High-Speed Rail
3 Financial firms in Singapore must now establish tax residency status of customers: Iras
4 Singapore prosecutors charge 5th person in 1MDB probe
5 Car COE premiums rise
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening