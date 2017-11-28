You are here
South African self-defence trainer crowned Miss Universe
She beats contestants from Colombia, Jamaica, Thailand and Spain in the event held in Las Vegas
Las Vegas
BEAUTIES from across the globe converged in Las Vegas on Sunday night (Monday morning, Singapore time), where Miss South Africa was crowned the new Miss Universe.
Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, 22, edged out her rivals from Colombia and Jamaica to take the title.
