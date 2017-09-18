You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Sting, Costello to salute Leonard Cohen year after death

Mon, Sep 18, 2017 - 2:33 PM

dt-sting-180917.jpg
One year after Leonard Cohen died, top musicians including Sting, Elvis Costello and Philip Glass will remember him with a concert in his native Montreal, his family announced Monday.
PHOTO: BT FILE

[MONTREAL] One year after Leonard Cohen died, top musicians including Sting, Elvis Costello and Philip Glass will remember him with a concert in his native Montreal, his family announced Monday.

The November 6 tribute at Montreal's Bell Centre arena will benefit Canadian arts groups and is expected to be attended by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Inviting the legendary songwriter's fans from around the world to visit Montreal for the concert, his son Adam Cohen said his father had given him instructions only to bury him in the city alongside his parents and to keep his memorial service small.

But he said, "if you want a public event do it in Montreal", the younger Cohen, also a musician, said in a statement.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"I see this concert as a fulfillment of my duties to my father that we gather in Montreal to ring the bells that still can ring," he said.

Costello and Sting, like Cohen, are both songwriters known for their literary sensibilities, while Glass is among the most influential living composers.

Other performers will include the fellow Canadian singers k d lang and Feist, the dark retro chanteuse Lana Del Rey, and folk rockers Damien Rice and Wesley Schultz, who is the frontman of The Lumineers.

Cohen died at age 82 in his adopted home of Los Angeles on November 7 last year - one day before Donald Trump's shock election victory.

An accomplished poet before he set his words to song, Cohen wrote songs that yearned to understand both love and the nature of the divine.

While never a major star in terms of his chart performance, Cohen became a favorite among artists with his spiritual odyssey "Hallelujah" becoming a classic through its frequent covers.

AFP

Life & Culture

Chinese man investigated for cutting 'noisy' dogs' vocal cords

Football: 'Overweight' Tevez symbol of Chinese largesse

Giant sea snail plan to rescue Barrier Reef

Sean Spicer wheels into Emmy Awards spotlight

With protest-hit St Louis on edge, U2 and Sheeran cancel gigs

Hamilton triumphs as things get wet and wild

Editor's Choice

BT_20170918_YCPROPTECH_8_3078401.jpg
Sep 18, 2017
Real Estate

Property agents face prospect of tech takeover

BT_20170918_CHBIKE4QYS_3089034.jpg
Sep 18, 2017
Companies & Markets

Bike-sharing firm gears up for next cycle

Sep 18, 2017
Companies & Markets

Not bound by neat and tidy definition of a foreign player

Most Read

1 Property agents face prospect of tech takeover
2 F1 to rev up Singapore's events calendar till 2021
3 Developers' private-home sales so far this year shoot past 2016's full-year figure
4 SMRT Trains wins tender to run Thomson-East Coast Line
5 Dishing out second chances
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

sgtrade.jpg
Sep 18, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore non-oil exports surge 17% in August

Sep 18, 2017
Technology

A*Star, Rolls-Royce and Singapore Aero Engine Services launch S$60m lab to develop smart technologies

Sep 18, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore earmarks S$1.5m to build cybersecurity capability

bp_BT_180917_14.jpg
Sep 18, 2017
Companies & Markets

Purpose, value, culture drive corporate governance: UK Financial Reporting Council chair

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening