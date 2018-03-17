You are here

Home > Life & Culture
THE FINISH LINE

The greenest run in Singapore

The Income Eco-Run is back in April, and every participant is being urged to do his part to save the environment
Sat, Mar 17, 2018 - 5:50 AM
leeuwen@sph.com.sg@LeeUwenBT

BT_20180317_UWFINISH17A_3354530.jpg
Children taking part at last year's Income Eco-Run. There are new distances at the race this year - a 5km fun run, 1.2km kids dash and 800m kids dash.
PHOTO: NTUC INCOME

BT_20180317_UWFINISH17A_3354530.jpg
"I usually clock about 20km a week, running in the mornings around 7am, before heading to the office on weekdays or before my weekend activities." - Marcus Chew, chief marketing officer of NTUC Income, and an avid runner.
PHOTO: NTUC INCOME

OF the many mass running events that are held in Singapore throughout the year, perhaps the most unique is the Income Eco Run. Billed as "South-east-Asia's premier eco-run", the event (formerly known as the NTUC Income Run 350) goes all out to champion environmental conservation and encourages

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Life & Culture

The ultimate luxury good now costs at least US$10 million

Spoofing tech

Virtual reality lets rare works of art take a field trip

Kill Bill: Vol. Pay(back) Now

A car fit for the modern Bond

'Life of Pi' actor Irrfan Khan reveals battle with tumour

Editor's Choice

BT_20180317_YMNODX17O0SL_3354762.jpg
Mar 17, 2018
Government & Economy

Non-oil exports shrink 5.9% in Feb, far below economists' expectations of 4.8% expansion

BT_20180317_LSHSBC17RFN1_3354540.jpg
Mar 17, 2018
Banking & Finance

HSBC ramping up investment in consumer, wholesale banking

BT_20180317_P1COVER17_3354091.jpg
Mar 17, 2018
Brunch

Wrist watch

Most Read

1 Singapore non-oil exports fall 5.9% in February after 4 months of growth
2 Stocks to watch: Oxley, Noble, Vibrant Group, Ipco, Yanlord Land
3 Banks commit to reskill, redeploy staff amid tech changes
4 IOI Properties removes HK Land as partner for prime CBD project
5 STI stocks set to deliver S$20.9 billion dividend bonanza
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20180317_LSHSBC17RFN1_3354540.jpg
Mar 17, 2018
Banking & Finance

HSBC ramping up investment in consumer, wholesale banking

Mar 17, 2018
Life & Culture

The ultimate luxury good now costs at least US$10 million

Mar 17, 2018
Companies & Markets

Slow start to year as proceeds raised by Singapore bond offerings drop 21.5%

BT_20180317_SUMMIT17_3354417.jpg
Mar 17, 2018
Government & Economy

Asean, Australia to make it easier for businesses to conduct cross-border digital trade

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening