You are here
The home-buying decision
Choosing a home can be difficult emotionally but perhaps now more than ever it can also be difficult morally.
I'VE been thinking about the big decisions in life: How do people choose careers, colleges, spouses and towns? Of those decisions, buying a home ranks with the most difficult.
It is difficult emotionally. Like a lot of the biggest decisions, it is more emotional than coldly rational.
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg