You are here
The selfish gene
Audi's new entry-level TT 1.8 coupe perpetuates the notion that driver-centric motoring needn't be prohibitively expensive or inefficient
SOME pro-natalist folk see not having kids as being selfish. That reasoning is incorrect, but dedicated sports coupes like the Audi TT, which put the driver first, seem to confirm it. Yet, the newest version is also a great riposte to the supposed "all-about-me" thinking of a coupe.
First
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg