Tips on how to score some cool kicks

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
New York
SNEAKER Con, a gathering of shoe fanatics founded in 2009, brought 500 vendors and more than 19,000 people to the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York late last year.
The heart and soul of the event was the trading pit, an area in the back of the 840,000-square-
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo