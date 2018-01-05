You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Tips on how to score some cool kicks

Trawl the Net, check out the conventions, talk to collectors, and set aside the cash. But beware of the fakes out there.
Fri, Jan 05, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180105_MLSNEAKER5_3249317.jpg
Pharrell's Adidas NMD "Human Race" shoes at Sneaker Con at the Jacob K Javits Convention Center in New York on Dec 16, 2017.
PHOTO: NYTIMES

New York

SNEAKER Con, a gathering of shoe fanatics founded in 2009, brought 500 vendors and more than 19,000 people to the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York late last year.

The heart and soul of the event was the trading pit, an area in the back of the 840,000-square-

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Editor's Choice

BP_Keppel_050118_1.jpg
Jan 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

Current Keppel, KOM boards 'not aware' of Brazil illegal payments

BP_SG_050118_2.jpg
Jan 5, 2018
Government & Economy

Call to stagger GST hike; or lower registration threshold for companies: Deloitte

BT_20180105_LMXSERGE5_3249514.jpg
Jan 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

Serge Pun goes where others fear to tread

Most Read

1 Stocks to watch: Chip Eng Seng, Oxley Holdings, KLW Holdings
2 Manulife US Reit, Keppel-KBS US Reit announce changes in response to new US tax rules
3 City Towers in Bukit Timah launches en bloc tender with S$355m reserve price
4 Singapore Airlines U-turns on credit card fee for tickets issued in Singapore
5 Venture Corp to join STI from Jan 5, replacing GLP
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_CBD_050118_7.jpg
Jan 5, 2018
Technology

S'pore needs to do more to remain as startups' top gateway to SE Asia

BP_Keppel_050118_1.jpg
Jan 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

Current Keppel, KOM boards 'not aware' of Brazil illegal payments

BT_20180105_MLWEEKEND5EPB1_3249592.jpg
Jan 5, 2018
Life & Culture

Let's talk crypto, in BT Weekend

BP_SG_050118_2.jpg
Jan 5, 2018
Government & Economy

Call to stagger GST hike; or lower registration threshold for companies: Deloitte

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening