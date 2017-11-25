You are here

Home > Life & Culture
GEAR HEAD

'Tis the season to be healthy

Samsung's Gear Fit 2 Pro fitness tracker is a feature-rich device which tracks your workouts without breaking the bank
Sat, Nov 25, 2017 - 5:50 AM
kaiyiw@sph.com.sg@WongKaiYiBT

BT_20171125_KYGEARHEAD25_8_3191320.jpg

WHEN you're in the market for a smart wearable product, what do you look out for? The ability to check your Facebook and Instagram feeds, and answer calls on it too?

Or maybe you're one of those who prefer a life of simplicity, a S$30 Xiaomi fitness tracker being the furthest you will go

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Life & Culture

Olympics: Russia deprived of two more Sochi golds for doping

Formula 1: Liberty offer to cushion revenue blow for F1 teams

ChildAid 2017 raises over S$2m for beneficiaries

Marc Ong caps amateur year with final flourish

Cashless and ka-ching!

For the stylish and the houseproud

Editor's Choice

BT_20171125_SEMI_3193827.jpg
Nov 25, 2017
Government & Economy

Factory output still running hot, but 'likely to cool off next year'

BT_20171125_MRMINDCHAMPS25_3193816.jpg
Nov 25, 2017
Companies & Markets

MindChamps shares up 11% in mainboard debut

BT_20171125_VILLAGEPG1_3193945.jpg
Nov 25, 2017
Brunch

It takes a village

Most Read

1 No Signboard prices IPO at S$0.28 per share, valuing company at S$129.5m
2 Singapore shoppers throng stores for Black Friday deals; Queue starts at Robinsons 11am the day before
3 Noble Group risks equity wipeout as shares retreat yet again
4 Oxley close to buying Chevron House
5 Brokers' take: Singtel earns OCBC's pick among telcos
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20171125_VILLAGEPG1_3193945.jpg
Nov 25, 2017
Brunch

It takes a village

BT_20171125_SEMI_3193827.jpg
Nov 25, 2017
Government & Economy

Factory output still running hot, but 'likely to cool off next year'

yaohui-pixgeneric-4518.jpg
Nov 25, 2017
Government & Economy

Productivity growth expected to hit 3% this year - highest rate since 2010

NZ_TBW_9716.jpg
Nov 25, 2017
Consumer

Joining global festive online mega-sales gives local retailers' cash registers a merry peal

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening