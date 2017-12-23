Two more da Vincis could be hiding in plain sight

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
BEFORE Leonardo da Vinci's Salvator Mundi sold at auction for a record-shattering US$450.3 million, it was marketed around the world as "the last Da Vinci" in private hands. It turns out there is another - even two - out there. And at least one dealer thinks they could be worth as much
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo