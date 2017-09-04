You are here

UK's Prince William and wife Kate expecting third child

Monday, September 4, 2017 - 17:41

[LONDON] Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate are expecting a third child, their office said on Monday.

"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child," Kensington Palace said in a statement.

REUTERS

