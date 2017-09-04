UK's Prince William and wife Kate expecting third child

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
[LONDON] Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate are expecting a third child, their office said on Monday.
"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child," Kensington Palace said in a statement.
REUTERS
