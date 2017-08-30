You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Venice readies for Hollywood royalty

Film festival kicks off on Wednesday with world premiere of Victoria & Abdul
Wednesday, August 30, 2017 - 05:50

BT_20170830_KYFILM30XEIE_3061447.jpg
The world premiere of Victoria & Abdul, featuring Judi Dench and Ali Fazal, is set to be a highlight of the festival.

Venice

HOLLYWOOD royalty, in the shape of George Clooney, Robert Redford and Jane Fonda, will share the limelight with a 19th century British monarch at this year's Venice Film Festival, which kicks off on Wednesday.

The world premiere of Victoria & Abdul, Stephen Frears' big

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Life & Culture

Fiona the baby hippo and how animals go viral

Sharapova sparkles on return to Grand Slam stage

Hollywood royalty and British monarchy to rub shoulders in Venice

US judge blocks new movie about Lynyrd Skynyrd

Mark Zuckerberg welcomes second daughter in Facebook post

Rapper Lamar bags 6 awards in politically charged MTV awards

Editor's Choice

BT_20170830_KYGOOGLE_3061334.jpg
Aug 30, 2017
Technology

StarHub unveils 'mesh network' Google WiFi

file6w2uqizxnvrntjjp3f0.jpg
Aug 30, 2017
Transport

Plans for CBD underground road network shelved

Aug 30, 2017
Technology

Ipos, Deloitte to help 100 firms grow intellectual assets and go global

Most Read

1 Sing dollar surges after Jackson Hole; local interest rates gain too
2 Airbnb offers concessions to get home-sharing rules relaxed
3 Amber Park up for collective sale for at least S$768m
4 Singapore dollar surges against US dollar as central bankers keep mum on policy
5 LTA frees up land meant for Singapore Underground Road System
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20170830_ANGQR30_3061425.jpg
Aug 30, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore looks into common QR code for cashless payments

file6w2uqizxnvrntjjp3f0.jpg
Aug 30, 2017
Transport

Plans for CBD underground road network shelved

BT_20170830_UWELECTION_3061492.jpg
Aug 30, 2017
Government & Economy

'Interests of people before party colours'

file6wglaibis6xq7wkp13g.jpg
Aug 30, 2017
Government & Economy

S'pore ready to help in Hurricane Harvey relief efforts

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening