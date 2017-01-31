You are here
We need a war on secondhand sugar
Scientists are discovering that our high-sugar environment can harm the development of infants and children, and their long-term health
Washington
IF you saw a pregnant woman smoking, you would undoubtedly be concerned about the health of her child. But if you saw a pregnant woman drinking a soda, would you bat an eye? The comparison may seem extreme, but the parallels between tobacco and sugar run deeper than you might
