Who's on the rise, and where we're at in BT Weekend

Fri, Dec 29, 2017 - 5:50 AM

FROM music entrepreneur to architect, interior designer, bartender, artist and even a cultural entrepreneur - our Weekend magazine spotlights eight enterprising individuals who are set to make an impact in their respective fields in 2018.

We also meet a veteran civil servant who hasn't let retirement stop her from cooking up a second career.

For art lovers, we bring you a complete guide to the rising art scene in Kuala Lumpur.

And if you're looking to refresh your wardrobe, take your cue from royal-to-be Meghan Markle and invest in a trench coat this fashion season.

In the main paper, Brunch takes a hard look at the real state of our economy and asks: if the economy is looking so good, why does it feel so bad?

Cubicle Files reflects on lessons learnt in a year of retrenchments and restructuring.

The Finish Line sets out what sports fans can look forward to next year.

While we're still in that holiday mood, Cult Status finds the most comfortable apparel money can buy: pyjamas.

And in The Steering Column, our reviewer features the year's most outrageous car. Is the ultra-powerful Mercedes-AMG E 63 - a Ferrari killer, or just overkill?

