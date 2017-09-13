You are here

Home > Life & Culture

World lags badly on targets to slash TB, HIV, obesity: study

Wednesday, September 13, 2017 - 07:25

FILES-PERU-HEALTH-TUBERCULOSIS-084543.jpg
Not a single country, out of nearly 200 reviewed, was on track to meet the UN target of eliminating new tuberculosis infections by 2030, according to a global health review published Wednesday.
PHOTO: AFP

[PARIS] Not a single country, out of nearly 200 reviewed, was on track to meet the UN target of eliminating new tuberculosis infections by 2030, according to a global health review published Wednesday.

At the same time, less than five per cent of countries were likely to reach the UN goal of reducing suicides, road deaths and child obesity by that date, and only seven per cent would likely eliminate new HIV infections.

Overall, only a fifth of 37 health-related targets set under the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), adopted in 2015, are likely to be met, said the review carried by The Lancet medical journal.

"A number of targets remained out of reach for most countries," the authors wrote.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Under the review, funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, more than 2,500 researchers from around the world scored the health progress of 188 countries, and projected their trajectory to 2030.

The projections "underscore the need for dramatic, if not unprecedented, acceleration of progress to improve health outcomes, reduce risk exposure, and expand essential health services for all countries," the authors said.

They team found "considerable inequality" between projections for rich and poor countries.

High-income countries were forecast to meet 38 per cent of the UN's health-related targets, compared to three percent for low-income states.

They also were not dealing with the same problems.

Poor countries fared poorly on maternal mortality, child stunting, malaria and environmental risks that affected rich nations less.

But when it comes to lifestyle problems, many high-income countries, including the United States, fared poorly on measures for suicide, alcohol abuse and homicide.

CHINA IMPROVING, US NOT

Looking to the future, the review said efforts to eradicate malaria and reduce deaths of infants and pregnant women were among the most promising, with more than 60 per cent of countries projected to meet UN goals for all three.

"On the basis of current trends, Kazakhstan, Timor-Leste, Angola, Nigeria and Swaziland were projected to have the largest overall improvements," the team said in a statement.

This was driven by cuts in child mortality and better access to health care, family planning and birth assistance.

Countries expected to lose ground - considering trends for child obesity and alcohol abuse - included Sri Lanka, Venezuela, Serbia and Ukraine.

The report named China and Cambodia among middle- and low-income countries deserving of "recognition for improving their citizens' lives".

The same countries - along with Rwanda, Equatorial Guinea, Laos and Turkey - recorded the biggest improvements in universal health care between 2000 and 2016, which translated into better vaccine coverage, as well as fewer child deaths and malaria infections.

The United States, on the other hand, joined Lesotho and the Central African Republic among countries showing "minimal improvement" in universal health care, said the team.

This is a controversial topic in the United States, where Donald Trump's administration is seeking to undo Barack Obama's expansion of health care coverage.

Singapore, Iceland and Sweden were the best-performing countries in terms of health-related Sustainable Development Goals, according to the review.

Somalia, the Central African Republic and Afghanistan ranked lowest.

The United States was rated 24th overall with poor marks for suicide, child sex abuse, alcohol abuse and homicide, wile China ranked 74th with low scores for air pollution, road injuries, poisoning, and smoking.

India was at number 127 with poor performance on air pollution, sanitation and acute childhood malnutrition.

The review was published ahead of the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly opening in New York Tuesday.

AFP

Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Life & Culture

Perfect 10

Fostering camaraderie through cycling

Wine in the time of war: story of Ukraine bubbly

Hemingway cats survive Irma lashing

No more monkeying around: 'monkey selfie' case settled

British theatre director Peter Hall dies aged 86

Editor's Choice

file6vqkwbl2oic1j9sswjnn.jpg
Sep 13, 2017
Banking & Finance

SIAS, Rajah & Tann seek MAS action on insurance for Singapore bonds

BT_20170913_KRDRAYCOTT13XT7A_3082560.jpg
Sep 13, 2017
Real Estate

Alpha sells 22 units at Draycott Eight

BT_20170913_SEFORMULA13_3082400.jpg
Sep 13, 2017
Life & Culture

Perfect 10

Most Read

1 UOB, HSBC join mortgage war with 3-year fixed-rate packages
2 AIA's new firm 'luring hundreds of rival agents'
3 Private home prices to rise 10% by end-2018: Morgan Stanley
4 Hot Stock: SPH falls 3.7% on heavy trading
5 Possible deluge of used cars ahead but impact uncertain
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20170913_KRDRAYCOTT13XT7A_3082560.jpg
Sep 13, 2017
Real Estate

Alpha sells 22 units at Draycott Eight

file6vqkwbl2oic1j9sswjnn.jpg
Sep 13, 2017
Banking & Finance

SIAS, Rajah & Tann seek MAS action on insurance for Singapore bonds

BT_20170913_VKAIRBIZ_3082480.jpg
Sep 13, 2017
Consumer

Airbnb mixes business with leisure

US-APPLE-HOLDS-PRODUCT-LAUNCH-EVENT-AT-NEW-CAMPUS-IN-CUPERTINO-205013.jpg
Sep 13, 2017
Technology

Apple lays claim to smartphone future with new flagship iPhone X

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening