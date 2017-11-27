You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Xi wants China to spruce up toilets to boost tourism, quality of life

Mon, Nov 27, 2017 - 4:09 PM

[BEIJING] China must keep up efforts to "revolutionise" its toilets until the task is completed, state media quoted Chinese President Xi Jinping as saying on Monday, amid efforts to boost the domestic tourist industry and improve the quality of life.

Mr Xi launched the "toilet revolution" in 2015 as part of a drive to improve standards of domestic tourism in China, which he said suffers from deep-seated problems of a lack of civility.

"The toilet issue is no small thing, it's an important aspect of building civilised cities and countryside," Mr Xi said, according to the official Xinhua news agency.

As an emerging industry, Chinese tourism needs an upgrade in both hardware and software to continue strong growth, Xinhua reported Mr Xi as saying.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

China's National Tourism Administration recently announced plans to build and upgrade 64,000 toilets between 2018 and 2020.

But the toilet revolution is about more than just giving sightseers a better holiday experience; it is also about creating a more civilised society, Xinhua added.

Since coming to power in 2012, Mr Xi has often visited homes in the countryside and makes checks to see if the locals use pit toilets, besides stressing that village modernisation requires sanitary toilets, Xinhua said.

In a course-setting speech to a meeting of the ruling Communist Party in October, Mr Xi redefined the "principal contradiction" facing Chinese society for the first time since 1981, saying the current need was not just for more growth, but more equal growth to satisfy people's desire for a "nice life".

China's tourism industry has upgraded 68,000 toilets over the last three years, completing about 19 per cent of the task, Xinhua said, in what it called "universally welcomed" renovations.

REUTERS

Life & Culture

Monet's glasses sold for over US$50,000 in Hong Kong

Sailors replace soldiers at royal palaces to celebrate navy

Different strokes: Taiwan's creative campaign for traditional characters

South African self-defence trainer crowned Miss Universe

Chinese fighters get home crowd roaring in UFC debut

Bake it like Beckham

Editor's Choice

BT_20171127_AGEFG27_3194530.jpg
Nov 27, 2017
Banking & Finance

EFG set to emerge from BSI scandal as 5th-largest Swiss bank

BT_20171127_LMXKARAMJITAF11_3194565.jpg
Nov 27, 2017
Real Estate

En bloc veteran Karamjit Singh launches Showsuite

BP_foreign_271117_2.jpg
Nov 27, 2017
Government & Economy

Work permit holders 'must attend settling-in programme'

Most Read

1 Jaguar's Cyber Monday sale sees prices kick off at S$99,000
2 These eco cars are about to get more expensive
3 En bloc veteran Karamjit Singh launches Showsuite
4 Singapore getting snubbed as China rules Asia dollar bond market
5 Kell Jay Lim
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

w4.jpg
Nov 27, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore workers fall short in global survey on taking responsibility for upgrading own skills: Randstad

w4.jpg
Nov 27, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

civil service.jpg
Nov 27, 2017
Government & Economy

Civil servants to get one month's year-end bonus as economy does better

Nov 27, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore services business receipts grow 6.3% in Q3

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening