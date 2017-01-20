You are here
Art shaped by fate and politics
Myanmar artist Htein Lin's solo show delves into the artist's personal history and captures his view of recent events in the country.
FOR Myanmar artist Htein Lin, timing and circumstances shaped his art and gave it its political edge. In fact, he never set out to make political statements.
"I'm not a politician, but an artist. But you know my country had a political movement and it came into my life so I had no choice
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg