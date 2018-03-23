You are here
Arts Fest Shifts Course
Boasting its share of marquee attractions, the Singapore International Festival of Arts returns next month with a new fest director and new ambitions
THE UPCOMING Singapore International Festival of Arts (SIFA) will be a litmus test of sorts. It will be the first festival to be headed by festival director Gaurav Kripalani, taking over from former director Ong Keng Sen. And its success with audiences and artists will determine whether Mr
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg