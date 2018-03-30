You are here

Home > Lifestyle > Arts

BT_20180330_ART30-P_3371442.jpg
The exhibition features works by more than 40 Italian artists including: Aldo Mondino.
PHOTO: HELMI YUSOF

BT_20180330_ART30-P_3371442.jpg
The exhibition features works by more than 40 Italian artists including: Gianni Desi.
PHOTO: HELMI YUSOF

BT_20180330_ART30-P_3371442.jpg
The exhibition features works by more than 40 Italian artists including: Paolo Grassino.
PHOTO: HELMI YUSOF

BT_20180330_ART30-P_3371442.jpg
The exhibition features works by more than 40 Italian artists including: Sandro Chia.
PHOTO: HELMI YUSOF

BT_20180330_ART30-P_3371442.jpg
The exhibition features works by more than 40 Italian artists including: Sandro Chia.

BT_20180330_ART30-P_3371442.jpg
The exhibition features works by more than 40 Italian artists including: Carla Matti.
PHOTO: HELMI YUSOF

Beauty, According To The Italians

Parkview Museum's new exhibition Challenging Beauty looks at the changing notions of beauty in Italian art over the past 50 years
Mar 30, 2018 5:50 AM
by
helmi@sph.com.sg@HelmiBT

ART LOVERS CAN heave a collective sigh of relief. Following the December passing of George Wong, passionate art collector and chairman of the Hong Kong Parkview Group, the fate of the Parkview Museum in Singapore seemed unclear. But the opening of its latest show has been accompanied by the

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening