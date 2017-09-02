You are here

Home > Lifestyle > Cars

BT_20170902_DRIVE02-L_3063730.jpg
(1) The Audi Sport facility next door.

BT_20170902_DRIVE02-L_3063730.jpg
(2) Pro driver Fredrik Ahlin.

BT_20170902_DRIVE02-L_3063730.jpg
(3)The customer centre.

BT_20170902_DRIVE02-L_3063730.jpg
(4) Wet handling in an Audi R8.

Audi track day

The Audi Driving Experience centre in Germany is where drivers hone their handling skills under the guidance of professional instructors.
Sep 2, 2017 5:50 AM
by
samuelee@sph.com.sg

IT SHOULD NOT BE a surprise that driving and driver training are taken very seriously at the Audi Driving Experience centre but what you will also discover at this sprawling facility in southern Germany is that food is also important. So important that the caterer has the best parking spot next

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening