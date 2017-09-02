Audi track day

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
IT SHOULD NOT BE a surprise that driving and driver training are taken very seriously at the Audi Driving Experience centre but what you will also discover at this sprawling facility in southern Germany is that food is also important. So important that the caterer has the best parking spot next
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal