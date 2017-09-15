You are here

Hands down, the best dish on the menu is the curry mussels. They're all sweet and perfectly cooked in an addictive broth of natural mussel juice, onion and lots of chilli.
PHOTO: DAVE KOH, BAR STORIES

Bar Stories has essentially carved out a little dining space for Scaled, to give it a platform to see what imaginative things it can do with its catch.
PHOTO: DAVE KOH, BAR STORIES

The seaweed butter prawns are tender but on the skinny side, with a nice hit of smoke and sake infusing what little flesh there is, with added umami from the seasoned seaweed topping.
PHOTO: DAVE KOH, BAR STORIES

The only fish on the menu that makes the grade is the steamed black grouper done in familiar Chinese style.
.

XL clams are giant-sized clams with a super thick shell that are coaxed to open by steaming with a touch of burnt miso and butterscotch.
PHOTO: DAVE KOH, BAR STORIES

Fresh seafood delights, from farm to fork

Ah Hua Kelong is experimenting to see how far it can evolve as a proper restaurant.
Sep 15, 2017 5:50 AM
by
jaime@sph.com.sg@JaimeEeBT

NEW RESTAURANT

Scaled by Ah Hua Kelong
55 Haji Lane
Tel: 9830 0117
Open for dinner only from Tues to Sun: 5pm to 12am. Closed on Mon

