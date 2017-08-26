Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
Nathan Hartono, Benjamin Kheng, Inch Chua, Tabitha Nauser and Andrew Marko are five of Singapore's best and brightest young musicians. They're coming together to sing some popular hits and classics for The Jam, a one-night-only fundraising concert for one of the country's best theatre companies
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal