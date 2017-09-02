Honourable mention

OMEGA AQUA TERRA

It's been 15 years since Omega introduced the Aqua Terra range into the brand's Seamaster family.

The collection takes its Latin name from the words water (aqua) and land (terra) because whether in the office or out at sea, the watches worked reliably and looked great.

A decade and half on, the Aqua Terra continues to evolve with various elements tweaked for a more contemporary look.

One of its most defining trademarks, the teak pattern dial which is modelled after the wooden decks of luxury sailboats, now runs horizontally instead of vertically in the 2017 men's collection for cleaner aesthetics. The timepieces have also been certified as Master Chronometers to take the Aqua Terra to newer heights of precision and performance.

For ladies, there are 30 new models available in three different sizes. The clean and crisp dials feature mother-of-pearl and 14 different colours, and the symmetrical cases have been reimagined to achieve a seamless integration with the feminine-styled bracelet.

IWC AQUATIMER SPECIAL EDITION

Ferdinand A. Porsche designed the Aquatimer Ocean 2000 for IWC Schaffhausen back in 1982.

Three and half decades in, the watch is still making a splash and the latest model is incidentally the thinnest deep-sea diver in the collection.

The Aquatimer Automatic 2000 Edition "35 Years Ocean 2000" (Ref. IW329101) is just 14.5mm thick but can reach depths of up to 2000 metres, thanks to the improved shape of the titanium case.

The watch has pressure-resistance of 200 bar; while the black dial, white hands and indices, red tipped seconds hand, recessed grips on the rotating bezel, and lamellar-style rubber strap all pay tribute to the avant-garde design of the Porsche original from 1982.

Like all IWC Aquatimer watches, the dive time can be set using the rotating bezel and the innovative SafeDive system ensures that it can only be adjusted by turning it anticlockwise.

The Aquatimer Automatic 2000 Edition "35 Years Ocean 2000" is limited to 350 pieces.

HUBLOT TECHFRAME FERRARI 70 YEARS TOURBILLON CHRONOGRAPH

To celebrate Ferrari's 70th anniversary, the Italian marque has partnered Hublot to unveil the Techframe Ferrari 70 years Tourbillon Chronograph. Created by Ferrari, under the leadership of Head of Design Flavio Manzoni, the timepiece is designed in the same spirit as the super cars produced in Maranello to boast all-round cutting-edge innovations.

The starting point was the Hublot movement: the "engine" of the watch which is the new HUB6311 calibre that offers five days of power reserve. The single-button chronograph is operated by an original lever in Ferrari red anodised aluminium and has been strategically placed to facilitate use by driver while behind the wheel.

Even the crown is positioned at 4 o'clock to give the watch an aerodynamic look, and two lateral push-buttons make it easy for the wearer to change the strap.

Three versions are available - King Gold, PEEK (Polyether Ether Ketone, a multi-layer hypo-allergenic material made from particularly long carbon fibres) Carbon, and Titanium - with limited production runs of 70 pieces each, so don't be slow.

CASIO G-SHOCK MRG-G2000HT

Casio's flagship MR-G series feature the brand's top-of-the-line G-Shock watches - you'd recognise it from the four-figure prices and find them stocked only at G-Factory Premium at Marina Bay Sand, as well as luxury timepiece retailer Cortina.

Its latest is the MRG-G2000HT which features tsuiki: the traditional Japanese craft of hammering a sheet of metal thinly to produce a three-dimensional shape.

Historically, the technique was used to make copperware and metal containers, as well as armour and helmets which needed to be made both thin and strong. It is now also used to produce rail cars and aircraft components.

Bihou Asano, a third-generation master artisan who was born into a Kyoto family of tsuiki metal hammering experts is responsible for the mist-like pattern found on the MRG-G2000HT's bezel and bracelet mid-links.

The 74-year-old has created works for the Kyoto State Guest House and participated in restoration of items designated as Important Cultural Properties in Japan.

DLC (diamond-like carbon) is used to give the bezel and back case of the watch a deep indigo "Japan blue" hue, while the band and buttons feature a distinctive oboro-gin (silver-grey) finish that is traditionally used in Japan for sword accessories and ornaments.

The MRG-G2000HT keeps time with the new Connected Engine 3-Way module which can be synced automatically by radio wave, GPS or via a smartphone app.

Only 500 watches will be produced for sale worldwide.