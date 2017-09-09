You are here

Home > Lifestyle > Style

BT_20170909_STYLE9A-X_3073644.jpg
From left: (1) Brunello Cucinelli. (2) Brunello Cucinelli Fall/Winter 2017 women's collection. (3) Brunello Cucinelli Fall/Winter 2017 men's collection.

BT_20170909_STYLE9A-X_3073644.jpg
(4) Craftsmen at work.

BT_20170909_STYLE9A-X_3073644.jpg
(4) Craftsmen at work.

BT_20170909_STYLE9A-X_3073644.jpg
(4) Craftsmen at work.

BT_20170909_STYLE9A-X_3073644.jpg
(4) Craftsmen at work.

BT_20170909_STYLE9A-X_3073644.jpg
(4) Craftsmen at work.

BT_20170909_STYLE9A-X_3073644.jpg
(9) Brunello Cucinelli and models wearing the Fall/Winter 2017 women's collection.

King of cashmere

Sep 9, 2017 5:50 AM
by

SOME PEOPLE FIND THEIR FORTUNE in gold, silver, precious gems. Brunello Cucinelli found his in a sweater. Not just merino or alpaca, mind you, but cashmere. His ability to spot the potential of this Rolls-Royce of wool in 1978 set the stage for the rise of his eponymous design house, where S$

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening