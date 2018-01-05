You are here
Home Away From Home
Living like a local in Tokyo - while not without its perks - means everything is strictly DIY
LIVING LIKE A LOCAL IN TOKYO means knowing where your gas meter is. And more importantly, what one looks like.
It's the middle of a cold late Autumn night and there is neither heating nor hot water in your house - or rather the temporary abode assigned to you by Airbnb Tokyo as part of an
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg