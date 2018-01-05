You are here

Home > Lifestyle > Travel

BT_20180105_HOLIDAY5-V_3249015.jpg
Work up a sweat beating the Japanese Taiko drum after a visit to Sensoji temple in Asakusa.

BT_20180105_HOLIDAY5-V_3249015.jpg
Byakudan Ryokan in Hakone.

BT_20180105_HOLIDAY5-V_3249015.jpg
Byakudan Ryokan in Hakone.

BT_20180105_HOLIDAY5-V_3249015.jpg
Private hotspring bath in Byakudan Ryokan in Hakone.

BT_20180105_HOLIDAY5-V_3249015.jpg
Work up a sweat beating the Japanese Taiko drum after a visit to Sensoji temple in Asakusa.

BT_20180105_HOLIDAY5-V_3249015.jpg
Sochu expert Christopher Pellegrini leads an intense workshop on sake and sochu.

BT_20180105_HOLIDAY5-V_3249015.jpg
Take up painting classes like a local at a studio in Omotesando.

BT_20180105_HOLIDAY5-V_3249015.jpg
Sochu expert Christopher Pellegrini leads an intense workshop on sake and sochu.

Home Away From Home

Living like a local in Tokyo - while not without its perks - means everything is strictly DIY
Jan 5, 2018 5:50 AM
by
jaime@sph.com.sg@JaimeEeBT

LIVING LIKE A LOCAL IN TOKYO means knowing where your gas meter is. And more importantly, what one looks like.

It's the middle of a cold late Autumn night and there is neither heating nor hot water in your house - or rather the temporary abode assigned to you by Airbnb Tokyo as part of an

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening