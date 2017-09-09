Work-life balance

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
You know what they say: all work and no play makes Jack, or in this case, Jen, a dull girl.
Which is why the newly opened Hotel Jen Beijing - operated by Shangri-La - goes the extra mile to help its guests "leave boring behind".
Despite being in the heart of the Chinese capital's
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal