You are here
A new type of debt crisis is brewing now
Unlike those in the past, it is a "monetary" phenomenon where multiple borrowers have succumbed to the lure of ultra-cheap credit by central banks
Tokyo
INTERNATIONAL debt crises have been increasing both in frequency and intensity in recent decades - from the Latin American debt crisis of 1982 to the Asian financial crisis of 1997 and the global financial crisis of 2008. And there is reason to believe that yet another may be
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg