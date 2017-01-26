You are here
Multilateral trade accords are 'out', bilaterals are 'in'
Trump regards pullout from TPP as first step in implementing nationalist economic policies
Washington
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump has demonstrated during the first few days of his presidency that we should expect the same kind of modus operandi that helped him win the presidential election in November.
Start by getting your adversaries in Washington to underestimate and
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg