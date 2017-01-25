You are here
Pakistan taking expensive gamble with China investment deal
How the challenges are dealt with depend on how effectively the civil machinery works.
THE China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) launched formally during Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Islamabad in 2015, symbolises the enduring China-Pakistan friendship. The implementation of the US$54 billion projects should in theory help boost Pakistan's economic and social
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg