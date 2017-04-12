You are here
LETTER TO THE EDITOR
Raise AGM deadline to 5 months for firms with S$1b equity or more
AS a shareholder, I agree with associate professor Mak Yuen Teen and Chew Yi Hong that the clustering of annual general meetings (AGMs) of listed companies in the last two days of April prevents shareholders from attending all the meetings they want, resulting in reduced accountability of
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg