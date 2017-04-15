You are here
THE BROAD VIEW
Why 'sorry' is still the hardest word
Two apologies by two high-profile figures were likely prompted more by politics than genuine contrition.
I'M sorry. Two simple words, not so simply said. On Wednesday, the public representatives of two embattled American institutions - United Airlines and the White House - found themselves on national television grappling with a delicate and increasingly common ritual of the corporate and political
