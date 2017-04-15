You are here

Home > Opinion
THE BROAD VIEW

Why 'sorry' is still the hardest word

Two apologies by two high-profile figures were likely prompted more by politics than genuine contrition.
Saturday, April 15, 2017 - 05:50
by

BT_20170415_JHSORRY15_2840801.jpg
United Airlines boss Oscar Munoz (seen above during a meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House) was likely thinking more about his staff than the public outrage, says PR adviser Stu Loeser, while Mr Trump's press secretary Sean Spicer had in mind his boss' view that apologising is a character flaw. Hence their initial reluctance to admit error or show remorse.
PHOTO: REUTERS

BT_20170415_JHSORRY15_2840801.jpg
Mr Trump's press secretary Sean Spicer (above) had in mind his boss' view that apologising is a character flaw. Hence their initial reluctance to admit error or show remorse.
PHOTO: REUTERS

I'M sorry. Two simple words, not so simply said. On Wednesday, the public representatives of two embattled American institutions - United Airlines and the White House - found themselves on national television grappling with a delicate and increasingly common ritual of the corporate and political

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Most Read

1 AGC file criminal reference with Court of Appeal over City Harvest Church verdict
2 Toh Tuck site tender overwhelms with 24 bids, topped by Malaysia's SP Setia
3 Rickmers Maritime to wind up after failing to reach deal with lenders
4 Banks in Singapore still flexing muscle in recruitment, employment
5 STB bringing Disney, Jedi magic to Singapore
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening