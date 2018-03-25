You are here

315 units of CDL's new project The Tapestry sold at launch

Sun, Mar 25, 2018 - 6:22 PM
@StephLuoBT

A TOTAL of 315 units, or 70 per cent, of the 450 units released of The Tapestry have been snapped up this weekend.

The average price per square foot is S$1,310.

On Sunday, developer City Developments Limited (CDL) said all unit types had a "good take-up rate", particularly the one-bedder and two-bedroom units.

The Tapestry, which has 861 units, is a 99-year leasehold property comprising seven 15-storey blocks, with unit sizes ranging from 441 sq ft for a one-bedroom unit to 1,765 sq ft for the largest five-bedroom, dual-key apartments with a study.

Market voices on:

Prices start from S$596,000 for a one-bedder. The two-bedder units are going at S$796,000, the three-bedders S$1.15 million. Prices are S$1.65 million for the four-bedroom and S$2.1 million for the five-bedroom, dual-key with study apartments.

On Sunday, CDL told The Business Times that the remaining 411 units will be "released progressively", and the project is expected to be completed in 2021.

CDL said that 76 per cent of the buyers are Singaporeans, while the remaining 24 per cent are Permanent Residents and foreigners from Malaysia, China, India, Indonesia, and Hong Kong.

Among the buyers was Singapore paralympic swimmer and medallist Theresa Goh, who bought a two-bedroom premium unit.

The first-time homeowner plans to reside in it with her parents and four cats.

On March 15, Chia Ngiang Hong, CDL Group general manager, said that the group had received "very strong enquiries" for the launch of The Tapestry.

He added that CDL expects "good take-up" from new home buyers, upgraders and investors.

On Sunday, CDL was unable to further comment on the profile of the buyers and which units they purchased.

The group also didn't comment on how many applications it received for The Tapestry.

The property, which is located at Tampines Street 86, is developed by Bellevue Properties, a wholly-owned subsidiary of CDL.

CDL closed at S$12.88 on Friday, down 31 cents, or 2.4 per cent.

