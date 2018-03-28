You are here
8M buys shophouses, commercial building for S$82.5m
Seller is Lee Brothers (Wee Kee), held by the family of the late Lee Wee Nam, a well-known Teochew philanthropist
Singapore
HOMEGROWN investment property company 8M Real Estate has bagged a portfolio of nine conservation shophouses and a commercial building in District 1 near the Singapore River for a total of S$82.5 million.
The properties are in two clusters - one in Boat Quay/Circular Road
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg