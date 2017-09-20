You are here
Ascott eyes nearly 4,700 units in Malaysia by 2023
Up from about 1,700 units across eight properties now, the 4,692 serviced residences will be at 19 residences
Kuala Lumpur
WITH demand from corporate and leisure travellers for serviced residences growing in Malaysia, where the average occupancy of managed apartments is more than 70 per cent, The Ascott Limited plans to add an average of 500 units a year to its portfolio there over the next six
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg