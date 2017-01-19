You are here
Aussie property boom benefits Perpetual
The fixed income money manager cuts some of its real estate debt investments to the lowest level in 10 years
Sydney
AUSTRALIA'S overheated property market has spurred one of the country's top-performing fixed income money managers to cut some of its real estate debt investments to the lowest level since the 2007 financial crisis.
Vivek Prabhu, the Sydney-based head of fixed income at
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg