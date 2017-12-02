You are here
Australia home prices stall as Sydney hits air pocket
RBA has been concerned that debt-fuelled speculation in property could ultimately hurt both consumers and banks.
Sydney
HOME prices across Australia's major cities were flat for a second month in November as regulators' efforts to rein in investment lending triggered a reversal in the once-euphoric Sydney market.
Property consultant CoreLogic said its index of home prices for the combined
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg