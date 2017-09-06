Blackstone cancels sale of Australian shopping malls

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Sydney
PRIVATE equity giant Blackstone Group has called off the sale of its A$3.5 billion (S$3.8 billion) Australian shopping mall portfolio, a source said, as the looming arrival of Amazon.com spooks buyers of bricks-and-mortar stores.
With no interest in the entire 10-mall
