You are here

Home > Real Estate

Brazil commercial real estate prices and lease values fall in Nov

Tuesday, December 27, 2016 - 10:46

brazil23.jpg
The price of Brazilian commercial real estate has continued to contract, signaling the sector remains vulnerable to the effects of the country's recession, according to market data released Tuesday.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[SAO PAULO] The price of Brazilian commercial real estate has continued to contract, signaling the sector remains vulnerable to the effects of the country's recession, according to market data released Tuesday.

The monthly FipeZap indicator showed commercial property prices dropped 0.45 per cent in November from the prior month, extending year-to-date losses to 3.18 per cent, the research group said.

In October, commercial real estate prices slipped 0.28 per cent.

The FipeZap indicator, which covers the cities of São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Porto Alegre and Belo Horizonte, also showed leases fell 0.35 per cent in November from October and dropped 7.9 per cent year-to-date.

Leases in Rio de Janeiro fell the most among the cities sampled, down 13.2 per cent so far this year. The city has borne the brunt of a downsizing oil industry and the effects of a bankrupt state government.

REUTERS

Most Read

1 Reits still offer refuge from global volatility
2 Changes in Singapore's permanent secretary appointments
3 More changes to Companies Act proposed
4 AusGroup flags potential event of default
5 Amos Yee detained by US immigration officials
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening