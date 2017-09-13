You are here

Home > Real Estate

Canada home price growth cools in Aug as Toronto declines

Wednesday, September 13, 2017 - 21:24

[OTTAWA] The pace of Canadian home price growth slowed in August as prices in Toronto dropped for the first time in 19 months as sales in the city have declined following provincial government efforts to rein in the market.

The Teranet-National Bank Composite House Price Index, which measures changes for repeat sales of single-family homes, showed prices rose 0.6 per cent last month from July, less than the August average of 0.7 per cent.

In Toronto, Canada's largest city, prices were down 0.4 per cent, the first decline since January 2016. Price weakness was seen in particular among homes other than condominiums, such as single-family homes, the report said.

Toronto prices were up 23.9 per cent compared with a year ago, though that was still a moderation from the 28 per cent annual increase seen in July.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Sales have declined in Toronto since the Ontario government in April imposed a number of measures to address concerns of affordability in Toronto and surrounding areas, including a foreign buyers tax.

Monthly prices in nearby Oshawa and Barrie declined 2.2 per cent and 0.7 per cent, respectively, while Hamilton was up 0.6 per cent.

In Vancouver, where the province of British Columbia implemented its own foreign buyers tax last year, prices were up 2.4 per cent, putting the index at a fresh peak.

Although the tax initially dampened activity in Canada's most expensive real estate market, sales and prices in Vancouver have been heading back up.

REUTERS
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Real Estate

Trump's India boom: Towers go up fast as projects slow elsewhere

Philippines approves 386.3b pesos for subway, other infrastructure projects

Blackstone's acquisition of Croesus Retail Trust gets unitholders' nod

Singapore condo rents dip 0.4% in August, rental volumes down 10.4%: SRX Property

Alpha sells 22 units at Draycott Eight

Reits outperform STI components

Editor's Choice

file6vqkwbl2oic1j9sswjnn.jpg
Sep 13, 2017
Banking & Finance

SIAS, Rajah & Tann seek MAS action on insurance for Singapore bonds

BT_20170913_KRDRAYCOTT13XT7A_3082560.jpg
Sep 13, 2017
Real Estate

Alpha sells 22 units at Draycott Eight

BT_20170913_SEFORMULA13_3082400.jpg
Sep 13, 2017
Life & Culture

Perfect 10

Most Read

1 UOB, HSBC join mortgage war with 3-year fixed-rate packages
2 AIA's new firm 'luring hundreds of rival agents'
3 Private home prices to rise 10% by end-2018: Morgan Stanley
4 Hot Stock: SPH falls 3.7% on heavy trading
5 Possible deluge of used cars ahead but impact uncertain
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

halimah130917.jpg
Sep 13, 2017
Government & Economy

Halimah Yacob declared president-elect after walkover victory

halimah.jpg
Sep 13, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

condo.jpg
Sep 13, 2017
Real Estate

Singapore condo rents dip 0.4% in August, rental volumes down 10.4%: SRX Property

Sep 13, 2017
Companies & Markets

Keppel DC Reit buys Dublin data centre for 66m euros

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening