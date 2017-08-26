You are here

Home > Real Estate

Canadian construction firm Aecon is said to hire advisers to explore sale

Saturday, August 26, 2017 - 10:23

[HONG KONG] Canadian construction company Aecon Group Inc. hired advisers to consider a sale, according to people familiar with the matter.

Aecon, which helped build Toronto's CN Tower, is working with Toronto-Dominion Bank and Bank of Montreal on the sales process, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the matter is private. The company could attract interest from Chinese bidders, the people said. Deliberations are at an early stage and there's no guarantee the company will sell itself, they said.

Shares of the company rose as much as 8.3 per cent to C$15.53 in Toronto before trading was halted.

Representatives for Aecon and TD declined to comment. BMO declined to immediately comment.   Shares of Aecon have fallen 23 per cent in the past year through Thursday, giving it a market value of about C$842 million ($674 million). The company could be worth about C$24.96 a share in a takeover based on recent transactions in the sector, Maxim Sytchev, a Toronto-based analyst with National Bank Financial, wrote in a note to clients dated June 4. That would be a 74 per cent premium to where the company's shares closed Thursday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Activist investor Eric Rosenfeld of New York-based Crescendo Partners was nominated to Aecon's board in June. Rosenfeld held 214,000 shares as of July 7, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Aecon has been without a permanent chief executive officer since November, when executive chairman and founder John Beck replaced Terrance McKibbon on an interim basis. The company said in July it's still searching for a CEO.

Despite the share slump, Aecon is well positioned to benefit from the new C$35 billion (S$38 billion) Canada Infrastructure Bank, Mr Beck said on a conference call last month. The bank was launched by the federal government to help develop Canadian infrastructure projects.

"Aecon is currently pursuing projects at the bidding or qualification stage and have total capital costs in excess of C$25 billion," Mr Beck said at the time. "We are very positive on the impact this level of investment and pipeline of projects will have on Aecon's growth and margin profile." Aecon operates companies across the mining, infrastructure, energy and services industries, building projects from factories, roads and sewers to theaters, book stores and hotels, according to its website.

BLOOMBERG

Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Real Estate

China's R&F Properties roars back into the spotlight on Wanda deals

Call to pace development of Jurong Lake District

US home resales down at 11-month low; jobless claims up a tad

At least 3 US national monuments may be altered as suggested by interior secretary

Rising discontent over US govt's backing of mortgage monopoly

US sales of previously owned homes decline to 11-month low

Editor's Choice

BT_20170826_JLD2_3056413.jpg
Aug 26, 2017
Government & Economy

Govt studying plan to sell large land plots in Jurong Lake District

BT_20170826_TODAY_3056564.jpg
Aug 26, 2017
Companies & Markets

SPH divesting stakes in Mediacorp entities

BT_20170826_BTCOVER26_3056585.jpg
Aug 26, 2017
Brunch

Ready. Jet Set. Fly!

Most Read

1 Singapore COE premiums fall across the board
2 'Make me a proposal': PM Lee responds to Razer CEO's tweets on e-payment system
3 Cromwell European Reit gets Singapore Exchange nod for S$1.6b IPO
4 Malaysian businessman Siaw Lu Howe launches mandatory takeover bid for Blumont
5 Sim Lian plans over 2,000 units at Tampines site
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20170826_BTCOVER26_3056585.jpg
Aug 26, 2017
Brunch

Ready. Jet Set. Fly!

BT_20170826_FEATURE26-D_3052301.jpg
Aug 26, 2017
Feature

Full circle

BT_20170826_UWINSIDE26_3056517.jpg
Aug 26, 2017
Opinion

Rallying the nation to stay healthy and live smart

BT_20170826_JLD2_3056413.jpg
Aug 26, 2017
Government & Economy

Govt studying plan to sell large land plots in Jurong Lake District

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening